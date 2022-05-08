 Contact Us
News Middle East Two Palestinian who killed 3 Israelis in stabbing attack apprehended - official statement

Two Palestinian who killed 3 Israelis in stabbing attack apprehended - official statement

Israeli police said Sunday that forces captured two Palestinian attackers who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week. Israel launched a massive manhunt for the assailants, who after carrying out the stabbing rampage, fled the scene.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published May 08,2022
Subscribe
TWO PALESTINIAN WHO KILLED 3 ISRAELIS IN STABBING ATTACK APPREHENDED - OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Two Palestinians who killed three Israelis in an attack in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on Israel's Independence Day on Thursday have been apprehended, Israeli security forces said in a statement on Sunday.

The attack was the latest in a recent upsurge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. "The two terrorists who murdered three Israeli civilians in the deadly attack in the city of Elad have been caught," Israel's police, Shin Bet security services and military said in a joint statement, which gave no further details.

Israeli forces had mounted an extensive search since the incident, in which two axe-wielding assailants, whom Israel said resided in the occupied West Bank, ran through the town, some 15 km (nine miles) north of Tel Aviv.