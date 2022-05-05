TUNISIAS EX-PRESIDENT WARNS AGAINST FIGHTING AMONG TUNISIANS

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki on Thursday warned against the danger of internal fighting among Tunisians as a result of Tunisian President Kais Saied's measures.

In a statement, he said Saied continues to disintegrate "the democratic modern Tunisian State" as he believes that a new world order will take place.

Marzouki said that in the light of calls by Saied's supporters to rally on May 8 and 15, he warned against fighting among the Tunisians.

"All this is happening because of one person (Tunisian president) and some mercenaries who are serving his continued catastrophe by setting a constitution fit for illegitimate and inefficient man," Marzouki added.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since July 25, 2021, when Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup."

The North African country is also going through a severe economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic amid the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.