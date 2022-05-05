Three dead in attack on town of Elad in Israel

At least three people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the town of Elad in Israel, emergency services said.



A spokesman for Israel's Zaka rescue service said three others were seriously injured.



A police spokesman said two perpetrators were believed to have been involved in the attack in the town of Elad, east of Tel Aviv.



One of them shot at people and another attacked passers-by with an axe.



Roadblocks were set up in the area, and a police helicopter was in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle.



A wave of attacks in Israel has killed 14 people since the end of March.