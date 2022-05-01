 Contact Us
News Middle East Senior Emirati official hails Turkish president's visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia

Senior Emirati official hails Turkish president's visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 01,2022
Subscribe
SENIOR EMIRATI OFFICIAL HAILS TURKISH PRESIDENTS VISITS TO UAE, SAUDI ARABIA

The diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) termed recent visits by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the UAE and Saudi Arabia as a "positive step for the region."

"President Erdoğan's visits to the UAE and brotherly Saudi Arabia, and adopting the approach of closer relations is a positive step for the entire region," Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

The senior Emirati official called for building confidence between countries of the region "to solve problems and to work together towards common stability and prosperity."

On Saturday, President Erdoğan concluded a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia at an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In February, Erdoğan also visited the UAE for the first time in 10 years.