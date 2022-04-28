New video shows Assad regime executed dozens of civilians in Syria

The Guardian published an investigation on Thursday with footage showing a massacre taking place in Tadamon, near Syria's capital Damascus, in April 2013.

The piece was called "Massacre in Tadamon: how two academics hunted down a Syrian war criminal," and written by Middle East correspondent Martin Chulov.

Tadamon is a suburb south of Damascus.

It was there that groups of civilians were rounded up, sent towards an execution pit, and shot dead.

The British newspaper reported that the mass grave contained at least 41 bodies following the massacre.

The bodies were then doused with fuel and set alight.

In the video footage, soldiers could be heard laughing.

The massacre took place just a few miles from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's seat of power.

Chulov said the footage is "one of the most indictable videos from the whole Syrian conflict" and "gives us a glimpse into a previously untold part of the 10-year war."