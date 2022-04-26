Iraq’s Kurdish region says 'dangerous plot' by terrorist PKK foiled

The Security Council of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq said on Tuesday that it thwarted a "dangerous plot" by the PKK terror group and seized a large amount of explosives and military equipment.

In a statement on its official Facebook handle, the council said its forces seized a ton of explosives, 10 anti-tank missiles, and 23 engines for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as 1,200 gas masks and 375 AK-47 magazines in the Duhok city.

The statement also said it was revealed during the interrogation of the suspect that all the material seized had been planned to be handed over to the PKK in Iraq's Kurdish region and they had been obtained from Rudi Huseyin, a militant affiliated with the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.