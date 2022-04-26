3 killed as Iraqi forces swoop on Daesh/ISIS hideout

An Iraqi soldier and two Daesh/ISIS terrorists were killed in a security swoop north of the capital Baghdad on Tuesday, according to the defense ministry.



A ministry statement said security forces raided a hideout for Daesh/ISIS terrorists in al-Boghbin, 50 km north of Baghdad.



An Iraqi soldier and two terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed in the operation, while an officer was injured, the statement said.



In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014 which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.



The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.