31 Palestinians injured in another Israeli police raid at Al-Aqsa mosque

Israeli police once again stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem on Friday, sparking clashes with Palestinians in which 31 people were injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews responded to 31 injured people, with two of them seriously hurt. It also said 14 injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli police unleashed a barrage of rubber bullets and sound bombs against Palestinians in the complex after storming it from the Al-Silsila and Al-Mughrabi Gates.

A number of Palestinian youths threw stones at Israeli police forces stationed in the Bab al-Silsila area.

A fire broke out in a tree near the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Islamic Endowments Department crews worked to extinguish it.

Palestinian youths tossed stones and fireworks at police forces, who responded with rubber bullets and sound bombs.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the morning prayer at the mosque, and thousands of them took part in a sit-in in front of the Qibli Mosque, during which they chanted slogans affirming the steadfastness and protection of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.







