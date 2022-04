Turkish president expresses sadness over Israel's intervention in Palestine during Ramadan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone Monday with Jordan's King Abdullah, saying Israel's intervention in Palestine during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is regrettable and worrying.

On Twitter, Erdoğan said that during the call, the two leaders agreed on bilateral cooperation for steps to help bring peace to the region.

He added that he wished Abdullah a quick recovery from the surgery he underwent.