Arab party withdraws from Israeli government over Jerusalem violence

The recent violence at a site holy to both Jews and Muslims in Jerusalem now also threatens the stability of the Israeli government.



The Arab party Raam announced on Sunday evening that it was temporarily suspending its participation in the coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.



According to media reports, the party was reacting to pressure from within its own ranks to leave the government because of the actions of the Israeli police on Temple Mount, also known as the Noble Sanctuary.



However, because parliament is still in recess until May 8, the decision will not have any practical effect for the time being.



According to media reports, the head of government Bennett is trying to calm the situation. His eight-party coalition already lost its razor-thin majority in parliament about a fortnight ago. A member of Bennett's Yamina Party surprisingly resigned from the coalition. The reason was a dispute over religious issues.



Bennett's government was sworn in in mid-June last year, marking the temporary end of the ever-present political crisis in Israel, which had seen four elections within two years.



The coalition was supported by a total of eight parties from the right to the left of the political spectrum, including Raam, an Arab party, for the first time.



On Friday and Sunday, there were confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary site in Jerusalem.



According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, about 160 Palestinians were injured. Several Israeli police officers also suffered injuries.



The site, which houses the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is the third holiest site in Islam. However, it is also sacred to Jews because two Jewish temples used to stand there.



The Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary is under Muslim administration, while Israel is responsible for security. According to an agreement with the Muslim authorities, Jews are allowed to visit the site, but not to pray there.



The Palestinians accuse Israel of wanting to expand its control over the holy site. Israel, on the other hand, insists that it wants to guarantee the freedom of all religions.



The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan coincides this year with the Chrisitan festival of Easter and the Jewish Passover.