Hamas blames Israel for Al-Aqsa tensions

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday blamed Israel for the ongoing tension at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and the [Israeli] occupation is responsible for the consequences of its assaults on worshippers," Hamas said in a statement.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard on Friday amid clashes with worshippers, in which hundreds were injured.

On Sunday, more than 700 Israeli settlers forced their way into Al-Aqsa complex under heavy police protection.

The incursions came as Israel marks the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Friday.

Hamas termed the settler incursions into Al-Aqsa complex as a "provocation to the sentiments of the Palestinians people, Arabs and all Muslims."

"The Palestinian people will stand up to the occupation and its crimes and will undermine its malicious plots by all means," the statement said.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.