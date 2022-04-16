Taliban: Afghan civilians killed in border strikes by Pakistan forces

At least seven Afghan civilians, including children, have been killed in airstrikes by Pakistani forces and artillery shelling along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, local Afghan officials said on Saturday.



The attacks were carried out overnight in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar and Khost provinces.



In Kunar, Pakistani forces have been shelling using heavy artillery for the past three days on Marwara, Shelton and Nari districts, the provincial head of the Taliban's information and culture department Najibullah Hanif told dpa.



Five civilians, including children, were killed and one wounded overnight, he said.



In Khost, another Taliban official who wished not to be named said that the Pakistani air forces had bombarded four villages in Sperah district overnight, killing at least two civilians.



Other reports suggested a higher death toll in the airstrikes.



Islamabad did not confirm whether it had carried out the attacks.



On Friday, seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in an ambush in the country's North Waziristan tribal region. Pakistani's newly elected Premier Shehbaz Sharif warned that there would be retaliation.



Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group closely affiliated with the Afghan Taliban, operates in border areas between the two countries. The group has increased its attacks since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan.



