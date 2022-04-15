News
Middle East
Around 60 people injured in clashes on the Temple Mount: Israel
Published April 15,2022
Clashes broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians on Friday morning on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, a sacred site for Jews and Muslims alike.
Some 60 Palestinians were injured after Israeli security forces used tear gas, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, the Jerusalem Post reported.
Violence broke out on the Temple Mount near the Al-Aksa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, after the end of morning prayers.
Police said people threw stones and set off firecrackers, and estimated there were around 100 rioters among the 12,000 worshippers.
Tens of thousands of Muslims were expected in Jerusalem's Old City to pray on and around the Temple Mount, known as the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims, on Friday during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Friday evening also marks the start of Passover, which will draw additional worshippers and visitors. The Ministry of Tourism expects a total of 30,000 foreign tourists this week alone.
Furthermore, despite high tensions after a series of deadly attacks in Israel, thousands of Christians plan to re-enact Jesus' Way of the Cross in Jerusalem on Good Friday. A massive police presence is expected, especially in the Old City.