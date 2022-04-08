Israeli security forces kill Palestinian youth behind Tel Aviv attack

Israeli media outlets quoted the Israeli General Security Service (Shin Bet) as saying on Friday morning that they killed a Palestinian youth who carried out a shooting attack evening on Thursday in Tel Aviv city, killing two people and wounding nine others.

The official Kan channel reported that the Palestinian youth who was killed was holed up inside a mosque in the city of Jaffa, adjacent to Tel Aviv.

The channel indicated that joint forces of the Shin Bet and the police clashed with the Palestinian youth, a resident of the West Bank before he was killed.

Quoting the Shin Bet, Kan added: "It became clear from the initial investigation that the perpetrator is called Raad Fathi Hazem, 28, belongs to Jenin refugee camp, and he has no security precedents and does not belong to any organization."

Evening on Thursday, the Israeli police announced the killing of two Israelis and the wounding of nine others, including serious injuries, in a shooting on the lively Dizenkov street in the center of Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered on Friday to restrict movement to and from the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, from which the attacker came.

"The prime minister has directed that the terrorist's surroundings be examined and take appropriate action against anyone who assisted him or knew of his violent intent," Bennett's office said in a statement.

It added that Bennet ordered to keep Al-Jalama crossing closed until further notice, with a view to "restricting movement to and from Jenin."

Al-Jalama crossing is used for the passage of people and goods between Israel and the occupied West Bank.