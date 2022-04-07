YEMENS PRESIDENT DISMISS DEPUTY, CREATES NEW LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi issued an order early Thursday dismissing Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar and transferring his powers to a newly established presidential leadership council.

According to the order, which was announced by Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Muammar Al-Eryani on state television, Rashad Al-Alimi has been appointed to the presidency of the eight-member council.

The other members of the leadership council are Sultan Ali Al-Arada, Tariq Mohammed Saleh, Abdulrahman Abu Zara'a, Abdullah Bawazeer, Othman Hussein Megally, Aidarous Qassem Al-Zubaidi and Faraj Salmin Al-Bahsani.

"The administration will be transferred from President Hadi to the Presidential Council to complete the implementation of the tasks of the transition process," said a statement from Hadi.