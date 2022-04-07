 Contact Us
News Middle East Yemen's president dismiss deputy, creates new leadership council

Yemen's president dismiss deputy, creates new leadership council

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 07,2022
Subscribe
YEMENS PRESIDENT DISMISS DEPUTY, CREATES NEW LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi issued an order early Thursday dismissing Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar and transferring his powers to a newly established presidential leadership council.

According to the order, which was announced by Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Muammar Al-Eryani on state television, Rashad Al-Alimi has been appointed to the presidency of the eight-member council.

The other members of the leadership council are Sultan Ali Al-Arada, Tariq Mohammed Saleh, Abdulrahman Abu Zara'a, Abdullah Bawazeer, Othman Hussein Megally, Aidarous Qassem Al-Zubaidi and Faraj Salmin Al-Bahsani.

"The administration will be transferred from President Hadi to the Presidential Council to complete the implementation of the tasks of the transition process," said a statement from Hadi.