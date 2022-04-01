Over 25.5M Yemenis live under poverty line, UN migration agency warns

The International Organization for Migration warned on Friday that over 25.5 million Yemenis are living beneath the poverty line due to the repercussions of the war in the country which has been going on for more than seven years.

With the hashtag "Yemen Can't Wait," the UN migration body also said on Twitter that the war has so far displaced over 4 million people and forced more than 2 million children out of school.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthis captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa .

The conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises , with nearly 80% of the country's population in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation , according to UN estimates.





