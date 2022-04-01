Israeli army detains 12 Palestinians in overnight West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 12 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank , Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported on Friday.



They were detained in Israeli raids in Bethlehem , Ramallah , Nablus and Jenin .



The individuals picked up include Ahmed Atoun , a top Hamas leader and former parliamentarian, according to Palestinian NGO Asra Media Office.



As of March 21, the Israeli military had carried out 639 raids in the occupied West Bank this year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.