Israeli forces raid Arab cities after Daesh/ISIS attack

Israeli security forces on Tuesday raided several Arab cities in northern Israel to arrest suspected Daesh/ISIS affiliates.

A police statement said 12 Arab Israelis were arrested in a joint campaign by police and the Shin Bet security agency for suspected affiliation to the Daesh/ISIS group in the Wadi Ara area in northern Israel.

The statement said 31 homes and sites were searched in the overnight raids in the cities of Sakhnin, Nazareth, Umm al-Fahm, and Wadi Ara.

Two policemen were killed Sunday in a shooting attack claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group in the central city of Hadera.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed that his government will take all necessary measures to prevent similar attacks.