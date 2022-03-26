Saudi Arabia denounces Houthi attacks on Kingdom’s oil facilities

Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned the "recurrence sabotaging attacks against civilians, vital installations" from strikes by Houthi rebels in various regions of the country.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms that it will not bear any responsibility for any shortage of oil supplies to global markets, in lights of the continuous sabotaging attacks against its oil facilities from the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Noting that Houthi strikes constituted a violation of all international laws and norms, the ministry said it was important for the international community to realize "the danger of Iran continuing to provide the terrorist Houthi militias" with ballistic missile technology along with unmanned aircraft, which target oil and gas production sites in the country.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said earlier that the group conducted missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes in various locations in Saudi Arabia, including the capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said late Friday that an Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Jiddah was struck by the Houthis.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthis captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, according to the UN.