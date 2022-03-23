Turkish forces neutralize 2 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" two YPG/PKK terrorists near its border with Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, where Turkey conducted a successful anti-terror operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.