Jordan eases COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Ramadan

Jordan on Monday relaxed coronavirus restrictions ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan , due to start early April.



Minister of State for Media Affairs, Faisal Shboul , said the measures, which were in place since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will be eased "in conjunction with the approaching month of Ramadan."



Social distancing during congregation prayers in mosques have been removed and the wearing of masks will be mandatory only in closed spaces, Shboul said.



The minister added that capacity restrictions for public gatherings such as weddings have also been removed, allowing for the establishment of Ramadan iftar (fast-breaking) tents.



He underlined that the decision to relax anti-virus measures was taken based on the recommendations of the Jordanian National Committee for Epidemics.



Jordan has reported 1,689,314 virus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, including 14,003 deaths.









