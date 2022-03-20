Gunmen attack National Guard facility in central Tunisia

Gunmen opened fire on a security facility in Tunisia's central Kairouan city on Sunday, the National Guard said in a statement.

The statement said the attackers had fled the scene unscathed.

No injuries or damage were reported.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, but local media suggested that the attackers were likely members of a terrorist cell.

The Interior Ministry has yet to comment on the report.

Tunisia is in the throes of a deep political crisis since President Kais Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority last year, in a move decried by critics as a "coup".

Since 2013, Tunisia has suffered a number of terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of scores of security and military personnel and foreign tourists.