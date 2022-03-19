Palestinian shot by Israeli police in alleged knife attack in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces on Saturday in an alleged stabbing attack in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli police.

A police statement said that a passerby was stabbed by a Palestinian armed with a knife on Hebron Street in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces opened fire on the attacker and neutralized him, the statement said, without specifying whether the suspect was killed.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. Palestinian rights groups, meanwhile, accuse the Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians with no risk to their lives