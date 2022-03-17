UN: 70 migrants missing at sea off Libyan coast in two weeks

In the past two weeks, at least 70 migrants have gone missing at sea off the Libyan shore and are presumed dead, the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.



On Saturday, a boat reportedly carrying 25 migrants capsized near the Libyan coast of Tobruk. Authorities rescued six migrants and recovered seven bodies while 12 remain missing, the IOM said.



This brings the total number of migrants reported dead or missing in the Central Mediterranean up to 215 this year, according to the IOM's Missing Migrants Project.



"I am appalled by the continuing loss of life in the Central Mediterranean and the lack of action to tackle this ongoing tragedy," said Federico Soda, IOM Libya Chief of Mission.



More than half of this year's deaths had been recorded near the Libyan coast, Soda added.



In February, a boat capsized due to high waves and 15 bodies were found, including one baby. Around 35 migrants are still missing.



Every year, thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing from Tunisia and Libya in search of a better life in Europe.



