Two Palestinian youth killed by Israeli troops in West Bank: ministry

Israeli troops killed two Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

First of them, Nader Haitham Rayan, 16, died in Balata camp near the northern city of Nablus after being hit by bullets to the head, chest and hand, the ministry said. It did not give further details on the circumstances of his death.

It was later stated by the ministry that a second Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli troops in the area.

Alaa Shaham, in his twenties, was killed in Qalandiya, outside Jerusalem, by a "live round to the head," a health ministry statement said.