Israeli attack kills 2 Syrian citizens in Damascus

At least two Syrians were killed early Monday after an Israeli attack targeted the capital Damascus, according to the Syrian official news agency, SANA.

"At about 05:00 a.m. (0300GMT) on Monday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of southern Beirut, targeting with missiles some sites in Damascus vicinity," SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The source, who preferred not to be named, claimed that "the air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them."

He added that two civilians were killed in the attack along with material damages.

Late last month, three Syrian soldiers were killed after an Israeli missile struck some sites in Damascus vicinity.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria to target forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran.