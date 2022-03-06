Saudi Arabia to lift coronavirus restrictions

Saudi Arabia will lift all coronavirus restrictions, including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

Worshipers will no longer need to be socially distant inside mosques, including the holy sites at Mecca and Medina, the ministry said in a statement.

It is not mandatory to wear masks in open places but they are required indoors , it added.

The decision was made while considering the success and immunity rates of the national vaccine program in the fight against COVID-19.

The Kingdom will also no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon arrival.