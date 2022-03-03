IRANS MOST-ENRICHED URANIUM STOCK APPROACHING BOMB YARDSTICK

 Contact Us
Iran further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in the previous quarter, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest report on the country. As negotiations were underway to salvage a landmark nuclear agreement, Iran produced 15.5 kilograms of the chemical, which can be quickly processed to create weapons-grade material.

Published March 03,2022
Iran's stock of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade is roughly three-quarters of the amount needed, if enriched further, for a single nuclear weapon according to a widely used definition, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.

A report on Thursday by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters said Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity has almost doubled to 33.2 kg. A widely used definition of the amount needed for a bomb is 25 kg of uranium enriched to 90%, though the senior diplomat questioned its reliability.