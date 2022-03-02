GERMANYS SCHOLZ SAYS NUCLEAR DEAL WITH IRAN CANT BE POSTPONED ANY LONGER

 Contact Us
News Middle East Germany's Scholz says nuclear deal with Iran can't be 'postponed any longer'

"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a vocal critic of the international talks in Austria's capital.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published March 02,2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that a new Iran nuclear agreement "cannot be postponed any longer", speaking during a visit to Israel which staunchly opposes efforts to forge a deal.

"Now is the time to make a decision. This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."