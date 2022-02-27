Hezbollah slams Lebanon’s condemnation of Russian attack in Ukraine

Lebanese group Hezbollah has criticized the government's position on the Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine and called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the country and pursue dialogue to resolve the conflict.

"The Foreign Ministry statement does not reflect the position of the Lebanese state or people," Hezbollah lawmaker Hasan Fadlallah said during a rally in southern Lebanon late Saturday.

He said the Lebanese government has not discussed the issue of the Russian military attack in Ukraine.

"The statement of the Foreign Ministry is different from positions taken by most Arab countries," Fadlallah said. "Such position won't please those whom they are trying to appease," he added, without specifying.

The Russian Embassy in Beirut said it was surprised by the Lebanese statement which condemned the military operation in Ukraine.

"The statement... surprised us by violating the policy of dissociation and by taking one side against another in these events, noting that Russia spared no effort in contributing to the advancement and stability of the Lebanese Republic," the embassy said.