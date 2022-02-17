Palestinian President Abbas receives Turkish delegation in Ramallah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday received Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Ramallah, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources said that during the meeting Turkiye-Palestine relations were discussed. The Turkish delegation assured continued support to the Palestinian people within the framework of a two-state solution, the sources added.

The Turkish delegation also met Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and discussed bilateral ties.

Turkish Consul General in Jerusalem Ahmet Riza Demirer also attended the meeting.

Kalin and Onal are scheduled to meet Israeli Foreign Ministry and Presidency officials on Thursday.

The two senior Turkish officials began a two-day visit to Palestine and Israel from Wednesday.

The trip comes ahead of an expected visit to Turkiye by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, as recently announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.