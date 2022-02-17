Israeli Navy participates in US-led naval exercise in Bahrain

The Israeli Navy participated in the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) in the Red Sea region and the territorial waters of Bahrain, according to the Israeli army on Thursday.



Led by the US Fifth Fleet, IMX is the largest international naval exercise with fleets of about 60 countries and international organizations taking part.



"The exercise began with an official ceremony at the headquarters of the (US) Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with the participation of officers from the Navy," the Israeli army said in a statement.



The exercise saw the Israeli Navy's Underwater Missions Unit train alongside its counterparts from the US Fifth Fleet to neutralize naval mines, conduct underwater detection and rescue operations in the Bahraini maritime domain, according to the statement.



It quoted the Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salame praising Israel's participation in IMX as a testament to "the growing relationship" between the Israeli and US navies.



"This relationship is based on fortitude, shared learning and strategic cooperation. Our work with our American partners helps us to prevent terrorism in the naval arena while strengthening regional maritime security. I look forward to continuing to develop and deepen our partnership," Salame added.



Earlier this month, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Navy chief David Saar visited the US Fifth Fleet stationed in Bahrain.



According to the Israeli army, the meeting dwelt on the protection of the international shipping routes in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea.



The IMX exercises began on January 31 and were concluded on Thursday.



The US Fifth Fleet said in a statement that "maritime partners from 60 nations and international organizations concluded the Middle East region's largest maritime exercise Feb. 17 at a ceremony in Manama, Bahrain."



Bahrain is among the four Arab countries along with the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Morocco that signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize their relations with Israel in 2020.

