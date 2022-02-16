UAE removes Turkey from mandatory quarantine list

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday removed Turkey from the red list requiring quarantine when entering Abu Dhabi as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The Turkish Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Twitter that Turkey was added to the green list and travelers from Turkey will be requested to present negative PCR tests issued 48 hours before their flights to Abu Dhabi.

Travelers coming from Turkey who received two doses of the vaccine will undergo a PCR test on the sixth day of their arrival, and those who have not completed the vaccination will be examined on the sixth and ninth days.

On Jan. 3, the Emirati authorities had removed some countries, including Turkey, from the green list, requiring a mandatory 10-day quarantine for those who did not complete their COVID-19 vaccination.