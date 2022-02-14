UAE SAYS TURKISH PRESIDENTS VISIT TO OPEN NEW PAGE IN BILATERAL RELATIONS

UAE says Turkish president's visit to open new page in bilateral relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit to the United Arab Emirates will open a new page in bilateral relations, a top foreign policy adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Sunday.

Anwar Gargash said on Twitter that Erdoğan's visit to the UAE, "which comes after Al Nahyan's visit to Turkey (last November), opens a new positive page in bilateral relations between the two countries."

Gargash said the visit "is in line with the UAE's direction towards strengthening bridges of communication and cooperation aimed at stability and prosperity in the region."

Saying that the UAE continues to strengthen channels of communication with various countries in order to support the stability and prosperity of the region and well-being of its people, Gargash further noted that the "UAE's policy is positive and rational and is in the interest of security, peace and regional development."

"President Erdoğan's visit to Abu Dhabi comes within this framework that we are betting on to ensure a prosperous future," he added.

The Turkish president will embark on a two-day official visit to the UAE on Monday.

Erdoğan's visit comes at the invitation of Al Nahyan, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE and steps to deepen cooperation will be discussed during talks, according to the statement.

Ahead of the visit, the Turkish flag and the word "Welcome" in Turkish were projected onto the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the UAE.

Turkey's ambassador to the UAE, Tugay Tuncer, shared footage on Twitter of the world-famous skyscraper illuminated with the Turkish flag.

Tuncer commented on the video, which included the Turkish national anthem.

"A historic day in relations between the UAE and Turkey. A warm welcome to President Erdoğan from the United Arab Emirates."