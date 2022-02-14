News Middle East Israel bans 'conversion therapy' for homosexuals

Israel bans 'conversion therapy' for homosexuals

Israel is banning dubious therapies purporting to "cure" homosexuality, in a change that takes immediate effect.



Monday's order also includes penalties for those involved in this "dangerous abuse of the young LGBT community," Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz wrote on Twitter.



"Sexual orientation is not a problem that needs treatment. And 'conversion therapies' are not treatments," Horowitz wrote. "Lesbians, gays, trans people and heterosexuals, you are great and beautiful just the way you are."



Germany had passed a partial ban on "conversion therapies" in 2020. Since then, these have been completely banned for minors, and for adults under certain circumstances.



Israel has become much more tolerant of homosexuality in recent decades, with the coastal city of Tel Aviv considered particularly liberal. However, same-sex couples cannot marry, for example.



