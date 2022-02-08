Turkish forces neutralize' 5 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

At least four YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized after they opened harassment fire from northern Syria at the Turkish border post in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry also added that another YPG/PKK terrorist was neutralized by Turkish commandos after they attempted to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.