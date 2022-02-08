Israeli premier hails Herzog for improving ties with Turkey

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that he sees President Isaac Herzog as an "extraordinary diplomatic value" for resolving problems with Turkey.

Bennett's remarks came in a press statement from his office in West Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

Bennett touched on bilateral relations with Turkey, stressing that President Herzog played an important role in diplomatic contacts with Ankara.

"In my opinion, the president is doing extraordinary things," he said. "He is an outstanding diplomatic value in solving problems.

"We will proceed very cautiously with Turkey. At least they are not a great friend of Iran. So we should not indulge in the kind of naivete that will prevent us from operating and forming alliances."

On Feb. 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced an upcoming visit of the Israeli president to Turkey in mid-March.



