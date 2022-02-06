2 journalists kidnapped by YPG/PKK terror group in Syria

The YPG/PKK terror group has kidnapped two journalists working for a media outlet close to the Kurdish National Council in Syria, according to local sources on Sunday.

YPG/PKK terrorists raided the houses of Sabri Fahri and Baver Molla Ahmet in Qamishli city in northeastern Syria overnight and took them to an unknown location, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The two journalists work for ARK News outlet based in Erbil in northern Iraq.

According to the sources, the order to hold the two journalists was issued by Mahmut Ris, a commander in the PKK terror group in Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq.

On Saturday, the PKK terrorist group banned the Kurdish Rudaw TV in areas under its control in northeastern Syria.

During its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.