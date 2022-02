Terrorists' dens are being demolished: Turkish Ministry of Defence

Turkish Ministry of Defence announced that it carries out an operation named "Winter Eagle" against the PKK terrorist group in Makhmur and Sincar regions as well as Karhokh mountains and Shila areas.

It was said in the statement that "Terrorists' dens are being demolished."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also retweeted the announcement of the Ministry.