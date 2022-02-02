Remains of over 600 missing soldiers from Iran-Iraq war found

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced Tuesday that the remains of 629 soldiers who went missing during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war have been discovered.

Publishing the list of the names in coordination with the Prisoners and Missing Persons Department, the organization also called on their families to receive the remains.

It did not mention when or where the remains were found.

Iran and Iraq occasionally exchange remains and bodies of soldiers based on a joint agreement they signed in Geneva in 2008.

Although there are no official figures on the number of missing soldiers in the eight-year war, it is estimated that around one million were killed on both sides.