3 Palestinians injured in attack by Jewish settlers in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured Monday in an attack by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said settlers affiliated with a radical Jewish organization threw stones at the cars of Palestinians in the village of Hawara near the city of Nablus, smashed their windows and attacked shops, causing property damage.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that a 3-year-old child was among those injured in the attacks.

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Sunday described settler attacks against Palestinians as "actions of a terror organization."

Barlev was referring to settler assaults Friday against activists near Burin village in the occupied West Bank where 10 activists were injured, including four Israelis.

In recent months, settlers across the occupied territories have stepped up attacks against Palestinians and their properties which were committed under the watch of Israeli forces.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.



