2 injured in ballistic missile attack on Saudi industrial area

Two foreigners were injured after Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile that landed in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday.

In a statement published on the social media account of Saudi Arabia's official news agency SPA, the coalition said the missile fell in the industrial zone of Ahad Al-Masarihah in the Jazan region.

The attack was the third attempt to target civilians in the industrial area, said the statement.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation.

Yemen is now home to one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of Yemenis, or about 30 million people, needing humanitarian assistance and protection. Over 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.