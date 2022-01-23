Israeli minister slams settler violence as 'terrorism’

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Sunday described settler attacks against Palestinians as "actions of a terror organization."

Barlev was referring to settler assaults on Friday against activists near the Burin village in the occupied West Bank, where 10 activists were injured, including four Israelis.

The violence was committed "by a terror group that acts together and harmed Israeli citizens who came to demonstrate in the area," Barlev told the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Israeli forces came late to the scene as "the terrorists were no longer there and have disappeared," Barlev said, in reference to the Israeli settlers who escaped from the area before the arrival of Israeli forces.

On December 27, Barlev was placed under heavy security protection after receiving threats from Jews as he stated.

In recent months, settlers across the occupied territories stepped up their attacks against Palestinians and their properties, which were committed under the watch of the Israeli forces.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.