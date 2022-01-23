Iraq launches anti-Daesh/ISIS operation after deadly attack

Iraqi security forces on Sunday launched a large-scale military operation against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in the eastern Diyala province.

The operation aims to hunt down Daesh/ISIS terrorists in al-Adhaim district in Diyala, Iraqi police officer Shalan al-Kameli told Anadolu Agency.

He said the pro-government Hashd al-Shaabi militia and Iraqi air forces are taking part in the offensive.

Sunday's operation comes two days after 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed in a deadly Daesh/ISIS attack on a military headquarters in Diyala.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014 which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.