Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkiye neutralized three PKK terrorists in the Avaşin region of northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that three terrorists of the separatist PKK were located in the region as the result of joint coordination of the Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The terrorists were neutralized in an aerial part of the Pençe operations, it added.

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkiye has been carrying out since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkiye's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.