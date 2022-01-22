Qatar pledges gas supplies for Gaza power plant

The Gulf emirate of Qatar says it will ensure the supply of gas for the only power plant in the Gaza Strip.



It had signed an agreement to this effect with the companies responsible for electricity generation and distribution in the Gaza Strip, Qatar's envoy, Mohammed el-Amadi, announced late Friday.



Until now, the Gaza Strip has been dependent on diesel deliveries for the operation of the power plant. However, there are basically too few megawatts produced in the coastal area and supplied from outside: The approximately 2.1 million inhabitants suffer daily power cuts that last for hours.



El-Amadi announced that the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza would finance the construction of the necessary gas pipeline from the Israeli supplier.



According to the statement, the costs for this are estimated at the equivalent of about 60 million dollars.



Qatar maintains good relations with the Islamist Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip. The Gulf emirate pays millions of dollars monthly for fuel and for needy families in the coastal area.



Hamas seized power by force in 2007. In response, Israel tightened a blockade of the coastal area, which is supported by Egypt. Both states justify the measure with security interests. Israel, the EU and the US classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.



