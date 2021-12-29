3 Gazans injured in Israeli artillery shelling

Three Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in an Israeli artillery shelling in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said the injured Palestinians were rushed to Beit Hanoun Hospital for treatment, without giving further details about their injuries.

The Israeli military said the shelling targeted Hamas military posts in northern Gaza.

The army said in a statement that the shelling was in response to a shooting attack from northern Gaza, in which an Israeli was injured.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the farms in Israeli settlements near the security fence with Gaza.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.