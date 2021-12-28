Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian port of Latakia, fire under control

Israeli airstrikes hit a container yard at the Syrian port of Latakia early on Tuesday for the second time this month, state media and a monitor group said.

Syrian emergency services have brought under control fires that broke out in the container storage area of Latakia port, the governorate's media office said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit containers that had ammunition and arms stored in them.



The monitor group did not give details as to whom the ammunition belonged to but said the strikes caused heavy material damage.



The state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA), citing a military source, said Israel carried out a missile attack targeting the container yard in Latakia commercial port.



The attack set a number of containers ablaze, it said. The agency said firefighters were still working to put out the fire.



Syrian television reported that at least six loud explosions were heard in the area and showed pictures of a large fire in the container yard.



Earlier in December, an Israeli strike hit the same area.



Israeli strikes on Syria are seen as an attempt to prevent Iran from building its military influence in the region.



The Israeli army did not comment on the reports.