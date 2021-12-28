Israel demolishes 11 Palestinian structures in West Bank

Israeli forces demolished 11 Palestinian structures in the West Bank on Tuesday, in the latest string of home demolitions in the occupied territory, according to a local official.



Moataz Bsharat, who monitors settlement building in Tubas, said Israeli forces raided the town of Ibziq in Al-Aghwar (Jordan Valley) and razed 11 structures of steel planks, citing lack of building permits.



Ibziq is home to around 180 Palestinians.



Bsharat said Israeli authorities seek to empty the Jordan Valley from its Palestinian residents for building more settlements.



Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli bulldozers demolished a Palestinian house in Jabal al-Sundas village in Hebron city.



Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C-with area C under administrative and security control of Israel until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.



According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a total of 768 Palestinian structures in Area C and the occupied East Jerusalem have been demolished by Israel between January and November 2021.