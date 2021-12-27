Gaza marks 13th anniversary of 2008 Israeli war

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Monday marked the 13th anniversary of the 2008 Israeli offensive on the Palestinian territory.



The ministry organized a ceremony to mark the anniversary, during which a wreath was laid on a memorial erected in memory of those killed during the Israeli onslaught.



More than 2,000 Palestinians were killed in Israel's three-week-long operation, including dozens of children and women. A total of 13 Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinian resistance factions.



Nearly 200 Palestinians, mostly security personnel, were killed in the first day of the Israeli offensive on the seaside enclave.



Ministry undersecretary Nasser Musleh said the Israeli occupation wanted to break Gaza's internal front and create divisions among security forces.



We "will continue to maintain a state of security and stability," Musleh said, vowing not to "allow anyone to tamper with Gaza's security under any cover and in any form."



He reiterated the ministry's commitment to protecting the resistance and pursuing those collaborating with Israel.